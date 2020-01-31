Top news: Budget Session to begin today, Economic Survey to be tabled in Parliament
The biggest stories of the day.
The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on Friday. The government will also table the Economic Survey for 2019-’20, a day before the Union Budget is to be presented in the Lok Sabha.
Hours after a gunman opened fire at protesting students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Union Home Minister Amit Shah once again raised the bogey of protests at Shaheen Bagh during an election rally in New Delhi. He asked voters to choose from Narendra Modi, “who conducted airstrikes and surgical strikes on Pakistan’s soil to kill terrorists”, and those who back Shaheen Bagh protestors.
Live updates
Hours after man shot at Jamia students, Amit Shah asks Delhi voters, ‘With Modi or Shaheen Bagh?’
Union Home Minister Amit Shah once again raised the bogey of protests at Shaheen Bagh on Thursday, during a rally in Chhatarpur in New Delhi on Thursday. He asked voters to choose from Narendra Modi, “who conducted airstrikes and surgical strikes on Pakistan’s soil to kill terrorists”, and those who back Shaheen Bagh protestors.
UP hostage crisis: Captor shot dead by police, all children rescued after eight-hour standoff
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday night rescued over 20 children and women, including a six-month-old, who had been taken hostage by a murder accused inside his home in Farrukhabad district, The Indian Express reported. The 38-year-old captor was shot dead, police said.
IBM names Indian-born Arvind Krishna its next chief executive officer
Information technology company IBM on Thursday named Indian-born Arvind Krishna its chief executive officer to replace Virginia Rometty, who had held the post since 2012. Top technology companies Google and Microsoft are already led by Indian-born CEOs.
Jamia shooting: Amit Shah says culprit will not be spared, Kejriwal urges him to maintain order
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday promised strict action against a gunman who shot a student near Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi earlier in the day during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Delhi polls: Arvind Kejriwal gets EC notice for promising to set up mohalla clinic at court complex
The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Delhi elections on February 8, PTI reported. The electoral body said Kejriwal had promised to build a mohalla clinic on the premises of a court.
Comedian Kunal Kamra banned solely on the basis of social media posts, says IndiGo pilot
The pilot of the IndiGo flight on which comedian Kunal Kamra heckled journalist Arnab Goswami earlier this week asked the airline on Thursday why it put the comedian on the no-fly list for six months without consulting him.
‘Jamia firing a direct result of provocative remarks by BJP leaders’: Opposition hits out at BJP
Several politicians from across party lines on Thursday condemned the shooting near Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University in which one student was injured. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said the incident was possible only because BJP leaders provoked people to shoot protestors in their speeches.