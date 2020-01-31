The big news: Delhi court defers execution of 2012 gangrape convicts, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: GDP growth was revised for 2018-’19 to 6.1% from 6.8%, and the SC sought response from UP on confiscating property of anti-CAA protestors.
- Delhi gangrape convicts’ hanging stayed by court: The execution of the death row convicts was scheduled for February 1 at 6 am. Another convict’s plea to review SC order against juvenility claim was dismissed.
- GDP growth for 2018-’19 revised downwards to 6.1%: The chief economic advisor said the Indian economy has hit ‘a trough’, and the Economic Survey pegged growth at 6%-6.5% in 2020-’21.
- Supreme Court asks UP to respond to plea seeking quashing of notices against CAA protestors: The petitioner had sought a stay on the notices, alleging that they have been sent to people arbitrarily, including a long-dead elderly man.
- Army sets up quarantine centre in Manesar for Indians evacuated from Wuhan coronavirus outbreak: An Air India plane will evacuate over 400 Indians from China. Meanwhile, WHO declared the epidemic a global emergency, toll in China rose to 213.
- Injured student in Jamia firing discharged from AIIMS, protestors evicted from police headquarters: Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said the university will bear the medical expenses of the student who was injured in Thursday’s shooting.
- SC agrees to examine Centre’s plea seeking ‘victim-centric’ rules in cases of death penalty: The bench sought response from the stakeholders on whose petition the court had laid down the guidelines in 2014.
- BJP promises clean water, wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg in its manifesto for Delhi Assembly elections: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari added that the manifesto focused on giving Delhi a corruption free and transparent government.
- Head teacher and student’s mother booked for sedition in Karnataka school’s anti-CAA play: The Bidar Police made the arrests based on a complaint by Nilesh Rakshala, an activist of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.
- Captor shot dead by police in UP hostage crisis, all children rescued after eight-hour standoff: Captor’s wife was beaten to death by locals.
- IIT-Bombay claims circular warning students about ‘anti-national activities’ not against free speech: A directive to students to not participate in ‘anti-national activities’ has created furore on the campus, where anti-CAA protests are being held regularly.