A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget today: As economic slowdown confronts the government, she is likely to seek to boost rural demand.
  2. Delhi gangrape convicts’ hanging stayed by court: The execution of the death row convicts was scheduled for February 1 at 6 am. Another convict’s plea to review SC order against juvenility claim was dismissed.
  3. GDP growth for 2018-’19 revised downwards to 6.1%: The chief economic advisor said the Indian economy has hit ‘a trough’, and the Economic Survey pegged growth at 6%-6.5% in 2020-’21.
  4. UK formally leaves the European Union, marked by both grief and celebrations: Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised a ‘new era of friendly cooperation’ with the European Union.
  5. Aggressively defend Citizenship Act in Parliament, Modi tells NDA leaders: The prime minister asked the leaders to be on the front foot over the matter and not be defensive about the amended law.
  6. Supreme Court asks UP to respond to plea seeking quashing of notices against CAA protestors: The petitioner had sought a stay on the notices, alleging that they have been sent to people arbitrarily, including a long-dead elderly man.
  7. Army sets up quarantine centre in Manesar for Indians evacuated from Wuhan coronavirus outbreak: An Air India plane will evacuate over 400 Indians from China. Meanwhile, WHO declared the epidemic a global emergency, toll in China rose to 213.
  8. Delhi BJP chief claims Jamia gunman was either an AAP supporter or from Shaheen Bagh: Manoj Tiwari alleged that people were not able to sustain the anti-Citizenship Act protests.
  9. SC agrees to examine Centre’s plea seeking ‘victim-centric’ rules in cases of death penalty: The bench sought response from the stakeholders on whose petition the court had laid down the guidelines in 2014.
  10. BJP promises clean water, wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg in its manifesto for Delhi Assembly elections: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari added that the manifesto focused on giving Delhi a corruption free and transparent government.