The BSE Sensex plunged nearly 280 points to 40,444.48 as trade opened on Saturday ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget, PTI reported. However, it recovered marginally to 40,753.43 at 11.33 am, just minutes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her Budget speech.

The Nifty 50 dropped 81.45 points to 11,880.65 when trade opened. By 11.33 am, it gained slightly to trade at 11,966.45 points.

The stock markets operate from Monday to Friday, but are open on a Saturday this time as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2020-’21 in Parliament.

Also read: As economic slowdown confronts government, FM may seek to boost rural demand

Also read: What Nirmala Sitharaman must do to salvage India’s flailing economy