The police in Mansa district of Punjab on Saturday booked Punjabi singers Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moose Wala, Mankirat Aulakh and seven unidentified persons, for allegedly promoting gun culture and violence through the song “panj goliyan” (five bullets), the Hindustan Times reported.

Play

Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Narinder Bhargav said a case was filed under Sections 509 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 294 (reciting obscene song) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. The first information report was registered based on a complaint by Chandigarh-based lawyer HC Arora.

Bhargav said preliminary investigations revealed that the song was sung somewhere on stage and not recorded in a studio. “The matter is being investigated,” he said.

Arora, in his complaint, cited a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that no song, not even in live shows, glorifying liquor, drugs and violence can be played. He alleged that the accused had performed the song in blatant contempt of court.

The Ludhiana Police had recently summoned Sidhu Moose Wala and Aulakh on the complaint of a Right To Information activist, Kuldeep Singh Khaira, who alleged they promoted gun culture and violence, in the same song.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that his government will not tolerate singers who perform such songs, The Tribune reported.