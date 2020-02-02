A look at the headlines right now:

India reports its second positive case of coronavirus, this too in Kerala: But Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the state was awaiting the results from the National Institute of Virology before confirming the case. Hindutva leader shot dead by bike-borne assailants while out on morning walk in Lucknow: The deceased was identified as Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha leader Ranjeet Bachchan. Karnataka Cabinet expansion on Thursday, to include 10 MLAs who rebelled against Kumaraswamy: The 10 defectors are MLAs who won the December bye-elections on BJP tickets. Stones pelted at Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy in Saran district of Bihar: Kumar is on a ‘yatra’ against the CAA and NRC, and was to address a rally in Chhapra. Two singers booked for promoting gun culture through song lyrics in Punjab: A Chandigarh-based lawyer alleged that the song was sung in contempt of High Court orders. ‘Certain political parties’ planning violence, unrest in Delhi today, AAP alleges in letter to EC: The party also alleged that the BJP was planning a ‘big disturbance’ at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday. Coronavirus toll in China rises to 304, man from Wuhan dies in the Philippines: Meanwhile, a second special Air India flight carrying 330 passengers landed in New Delhi on Sunday morning. ‘Bullets will surely work if someone doesn’t listen to reason,’ says Adityanath in Delhi rally: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed at another rally that the anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh resent India’s rise on the global stage. NIA questions IIT Guwahati professor, possibly in connection with CAA protests, says report: Arupjyoti Saikia teaches history in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences. Same ideology inspired Shaheen Bagh shooter and Nathuram Godse, says Congress: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath alleged that people who support terrorists in Kashmir were staging the anti-citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh.