The Congress released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on Sunday, in which it has promised to challenge the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court and demand the Centre to withdraw the law, PTI reported.

The National Register of Citizens and the existing form of the National Population Register will also not be implemented if it is voted to power, the party claimed.

The party has also promised to provide unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 per month, 300 units of free electricity per month, and other cashback schemes for water consumers.

Presenting the manifesto, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said the party is committed to spending 25% of the state government budget each year to tackle pollution and improve transport facilities.

The party will give unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 for graduates and Rs 7,500 for post graduates per month under the Yuva Swabhiman Yojna. The manifesto also promised free coaching for economically weaker sections and Rs 5,000 monthly pension for senior citizens.

Chopra said if voted to power the party will open 100 Indira Canteens to provide subsidised meals at Rs 15.

Assembly elections are scheduled for all 70 seats in the city-state on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the 2015 elections, the Aam Aadmi Party won 67 of the 70 seats, the BJP just three and the Congress none.