Four people, including two security personnel, were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area on Sunday, police said.



The militants threw a grenade at the Central Reserve Police Force personnel, who were on duty near Pratap Park area of the city, a police official told PTI. The injured have been shifted to a hospital and are reported to be stable.

The explosion caused panic among locals in the area, especially those who had come to the weekly flea market, the official added.

Security forces have cordoned off the area.

More details are awaited.