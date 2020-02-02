The big news: 2012 Delhi rape convicts are exploiting law, Centre tells HC, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India reported its second case of coronavirus, and the Finance Ministry clarified that only income earned in India will be taxed for NRIs.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts are enjoying defeating India’s judicial system, Centre tells High Court: The court reserved its verdict on the Centre’s plea and said it will pass an order after all parties finish their arguments.
- India reports its second positive case of coronavirus, this too in Kerala: But Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the state was awaiting the results from the National Institute of Virology before confirming the case. Meanwhile, India temporarily suspended the online visa for Chinese citizens and the toll in China rose to 304. The first death was reported from outside China after a man from Wuhan died in the Philippines.
- Only income earned in India will be taxed for NRIs, finance ministry clarifies on Budget proposal: There was confusion about the tax liability of non-resident Indians on their global income.
- Hindutva leader shot dead by bike-borne assailants while out on morning walk in Lucknow: The deceased was identified as Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha leader Ranjeet Bachchan.
- Four more Kashmiri political leaders released from detention: With this release, 17 leaders of various parties in Kashmir are still in detention at the MLA hostel in Srinagar.
- Rahul Gandhi’s advice to Modi to revive faltering economy – ‘Try your magical exercise’: A day earlier, the Congress leader had called the Union Budget ‘hollow’ and one with no strategic idea.
- AAP MP calls for Adityanath’s arrest after he claims Arvind Kejriwal has links to Pakistan: Sanjay Singh said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister was a ‘psychopath’ and offered him free treatment.
- NIA questions IIT Guwahati professor, possibly in connection with CAA protests, says report: Arupjyoti Saikia teaches history in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences. Academics and scholars urged the NIA to treat Saikia with dignity.
- LIC’s initial public offer likely in second half of 2020-’21, says finance secretary: However, Rajiv Kumar was not certain about the quantum of stake sale, saying it may be around 10%.
- Stones pelted at Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy in Saran district of Bihar: Kumar is on a ‘yatra’ against the CAA and NRC, and was to address a rally in Chhapra.