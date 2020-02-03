The big news: Two men open fire near Jamia amid Citizenship Act protest, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Delhi HC reserved its order on plea challenging the stay on 2012 rape convicts’ execution, and India reported its second coronavirus case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Another firing reported outside Jamia Millia Islamia, third shooting in four days: Witnesses said there were two attackers on a red scooter, and that one of them wore a red jacket. But the police claimed there were some discrepancies.
- 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts are enjoying defeating India’s judicial system, Centre tells High Court: The court reserved its verdict on the Centre’s plea and said it will pass an order after all parties finish their arguments.
- India reports its second positive case of coronavirus, this too in Kerala: But Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the state was awaiting the results from the National Institute of Virology before confirming the case. Meanwhile, India temporarily suspended the online visa for Chinese citizens and the toll in China rose to 304. The first death was reported from outside China after a man from Wuhan died in the Philippines.
- Nine-judge Supreme Court bench to examine matters related to women’s entry into Sabarimala from today: Last week, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had said the questions to be dealt with in the cases will be purely legal in nature.
- Only income earned in India will be taxed for NRIs, finance ministry clarifies on Budget proposal: There was confusion about the tax liability of non-resident Indians on their global income.
- Rahul Gandhi’s advice to Modi to revive faltering economy – ‘Try your magical exercise’: A day earlier, the Congress leader had called the Union Budget ‘hollow’ and one with no strategic idea.
- London man shot dead by police after several people stabbed in suspected terror attack: Users on social media claimed that helicopters were seen overhead and armed police were on the ground after the incident.
- Four more Kashmiri political leaders released from detention: With this release, 17 leaders of various parties in Kashmir are still in detention at the MLA hostel in Srinagar.
- AAP MP calls for Adityanath’s arrest after he claims Arvind Kejriwal has links to Pakistan: Sanjay Singh said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister was a ‘psychopath’ and offered him free treatment.
- LIC’s initial public offer likely in second half of 2020-’21, says finance secretary: However, Rajiv Kumar was not certain about the quantum of stake sale, saying it may be around 10%.