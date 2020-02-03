As the Budget Session of the Parliament resumed on Monday, Opposition MPs shouted “goli marna band karo [stop shooting]” slogans after Anurag Thakur, who is the minister of state in the Ministry of Finance, spoke in Lok Sabha, ANI reported.

At an election rally on January 27, Thakur was heard shouting “desh ke gaddaron ko [the traitors of the country]” while the crowd responded with “goli maaro saalon ko [shoot the traitors]”. The slogan was shouted in a reference to anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors. Thakur was censured by the Election Commission.

Since then, three shooting incidents – one at Shaheen Bagh and two in Jamia Millia – have taken place in four days in the national Capital.

Congress members asked him “where is your bullet” as Thakur was responding to questions. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the government cannot silence people’s “boli” (voice) with “goli”.

Opposition members also shouted slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act. “Say no to CAA”, “save our democracy” and “save our Constitution” were among them.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tried to assure the MPs that they will be given a chance to speak during the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address. However, members continued to shout slogans.

“You have been sent to the Parliament to ask questions and not raise slogans,” Birla told the Opposition members.

When Chowdhury was allowed to speak, he alleged that some protestors were killed “mercilessly”. “People are protesting to protect the Constitution and are carrying national flags,” he added.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party members are “fake Hindus” and said they would have behaved differently if they were “genuine Hindus”.

The Opposition members also staged a walkout when BJP MP Parvesh Verma spoke in Lok Sabha. Last week, he had warned voters that “lakhs of protestors” gathering at Shaheen Bagh to demonstrate against the citizenship law would enter their homes to “rape their sisters and daughters and kill them”.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress moved six amendments to the president’s address in Rajya Sabha at the beginning of the session. They raised questions over Kovind’s “silence” on matters relating to protests against the amended citizenship law, economic slowdown and the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

The proceedings in Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm.

The president had on Friday hailed the Citizenship Amendment Act as a historic move, but did not mention the National Register of Citizens – a proposed exercise to identify undocumented immigrants – in his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session.

TMC’s amendments said that at the end of his speech a “regret that the address fails to acknowledge the hardships and anxieties of people caused due to the passing of the CAA, and fails to allay the people’s fear of a nationwide NRC and NPR” be added.

Another sought the expression of regret that the speech did not take into account the “hardships of peaceful protesters, including students who were illegally detained, denied medical care, lathicharged, fired at and subjected to other forms of torture”.

Protests against both the amended citizenship law and the citizens’ register have swept India since mid-December. The Citizenship Amendment Act provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. The government’s critics fear that the amended law, clubbed with NRC, will be misused to target Muslims since the Citizenship Act now has religion as a criterion. Work has also begun on the National Population Register, which is the first step towards creating a citizens’ register.