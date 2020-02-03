Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Assam on February 7 after cancelling his visit twice in around two months amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state, PTI reported. The prime minister will address a rally in Kokrajhar town as a part of celebrations after the Bodo settlement agreement was signed between the Centre, the state, and nine Bodo groups.

The visit was also confirmed by Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who conducted inspections of the venue at Dotoma in Kokrajhar, The Times of India reported.

The prime minister’s first visit to the state was scheduled in December for the India-Japan summit, however, it was postponed after escalating anti-CAA protests in the state. Six people were killed during the demonstrations that started in the first week of December, much before protests began in the rest of the country. Modi’s second visit was supposed to occur last month. He was scheduled to inaugurate the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati on January 10.

Student organisations protesting against the legislation had vowed that Modi would face opposition when he visits the state. The legislation has been opposed in the North East as protestors see it as impinging upon their ethnic and cultural identities.

The Centre and the Assam government on January 27 signed an accord with banned insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland. The government promised to fulfil the outfit’s key political and economic demands, including safeguarding the Bodo language and culture. A sports university and job-oriented higher-education institutions are likely to be part of the pact.

