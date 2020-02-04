The big news: There is politics behind CAA protests, Modi claims in Delhi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Kerala declared coronavirus a state calamity, even as the world toll rose to 425, and BJP issued notice to an MP for his comments on Gandhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi claims protests at Jamia, Shaheen Bagh are not a coincidence but an ‘experiment’: The prime minister also claimed that India will not be driven by ‘politics of hate’ but the ‘policy of development’.
- Kerala declares coronavirus a ‘state calamity’ after third person tests positive: Two Indian engineers left behind in China appealed to the Centre for evacuation. The overall toll rose to 425 on Tuesday, a day after Beijing accused the US of creating panic instead of helping. Meanwhile, Pakistan began to rescue its citizens stranded in China after drawing severed criticism.
- BJP issues show-cause notice to Anantkumar Hegde for remarks about Mahatma Gandhi: The MP had claimed that Gandhi’s freedom struggle against British rule was ‘one big drama’ staged with their support.
- Nirmala Sitharaman accuses erstwhile UPA government of fudging fiscal deficit data: The finance minister claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has been very transparent in setting the fiscal deficit target.
- Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra tears into BJP in Parliament, accuses the saffron party of indulging in ‘false narratives, hate-filled venom’: The West Bengal MP also attacked the government about the state of the economy and the BJP’s rubbishing of ‘every economic expert who doesn’t agree with’ them.
- Wrestler arrested for allegedly supplying weapon to teenage Jamia shooter: A senior police officer said Ajeet, the accused, will be produced in a local court on Tuesday.
- Karnataka Police claim religious leader Nithyananda is on a ‘spiritual tour’: The police were responding to a court order to serve notice to Nithyananda in a plea seeking to cancel his bail in a rape case.
- Two-member panel to probe allegations of phone tapping of NCP, Shiv Sena leaders in Maharashtra: Former CM Devendra Fadnavis has denied the allegations, and pointed out that the Shiv Sena was part of the state home ministry during his tenure.
- Rahul Gandhi asks finance minister not to be scared of his questions on the economy: The Congress leader claimed he was asking these questions on behalf of the youth of the country, who are facing unemployment.
- 108 PFI members arrested in UP for alleged links to Citizenship Amendment Act protests: Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the administration will ‘get to the roots of the organisation’.