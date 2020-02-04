Budget Session: No plans for pan-India NRC for now, home ministry clarifies in Lok Sabha
Opposition members continued their protests against Anantkumar Hegde’s remarks on Mahatma Gandhi.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha that the Centre has not taken any decision to rollout the National Register of Citizens. “Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian citizens [NRIC] at the national level,” Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in a written reply in the Lower House.
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is scheduled to introduce the Aircraft Amendment Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Several leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, are scheduled to address the House.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha witnessed an uproar over recent shooting incidents in Delhi. Opposition member shouted “Goli chalana band karo” in the House.
Live updates
11.50 am: Opposition MPs shout slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens in Rajya Sabha.
11.29 am: Uproar in Rajya Sabha over recent firing incidents in Delhi. Opposition members shout “Goli chalana band karo” slogan in the House.
11.16 am: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon.
11.14 am: Uproar in Lok Sabha over BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde’s statement against Mahatma Gandhi. Hegde had claimed that the independence movement led by Mahatma Gandhi was staged.
11.11 am: Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha says the government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level till now, reports The Indian Express.
11.06 am: TMC’s Derek O’Brien and DMK’s T Siva give suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the “prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act”.
10.59 am: Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Abdul Khaleque and Hibi Eden give adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde’s statement on Mahatma Gandhi.