The big news: AAP dismisses Delhi police’s claims in Shaheen Bagh shooting, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: China’s toll in the latest coronavirus outbreak rose to 490, and Modi claimed an alleged pro-BJP wave in Delhi was troubling his opponents.
A look at the headlines right now:
- AAP says Delhi Police is acting at the BJP’s behest after probe links Shaheen Bagh shooter to party: The BJP claimed the party led by Arvind Kejriwal had been exposed by the revelation that Kapil Gujjar was a member of AAP.
- China toll in novel coronavirus outbreak nearly 500, confirmed infections soar to 24,300: Ten people on a cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, India cancelled all visas for those travelling from China amid the outbreak.
- ‘Pro- wave giving some people sleepless nights’, says PM Modi at Delhi poll rally: Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi claimed Narendra Modi is capable of selling Taj Mahal, and Arvind Kejriwal dared BJP to ‘name CM face by 1 pm tomorrow’.
- No decision yet on conducting NRC exercise nationwide, Centre tells Parliament: The government also reiterated that no document will be collected during the National Population Register exercise.
- Industry must get rid of hesitation and pull Indian economy forward, says Nirmala Sitharaman: Moody’s called GDP growth estimate ‘ambitious’ given Indian economy’s challenges.
- Bidar Police intensify probe, question schoolchildren on anti-CAA play for fifth time: The police had filed sedition cases against the head teacher of the school and the mother of one of the children last week, and arrested the two women.
- Parents of woman gangraped, murdered in 2012 in Delhi urge HC to swiftly rule on convicts’ execution: On Sunday, the High Court had reserved its verdict on the Centre’s plea challenging a trial court order staying the execution.
- ‘Never said a word against Gandhi, Nehru,’ says BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde amid Opposition uproar in LS: Hegde accused the media of stirring up the ‘unnecessary’ controversy over his remarks and said that ‘all related reports are false’.
- AMU proctor resigns, students say they will not relent till vice chancellor and other officials quit: The new proctor said initiating dialogue with students protesting against the December 15 police violence on campus would be his priority.
- Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son joins BJP: Samir Dwivedi asked the people of the country to unite before the ‘fire’ of the protests against the CAA and the NRC ‘spreads all over’.