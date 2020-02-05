The big news: BJP’s Parvesh Verma banned from Delhi poll campaign for a day, and 9 other top stories
- BJP MP Parvesh Verma banned from campaigning for 24 hours for calling Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’: Last week, the poll body had banned the parliamentarian for four days for making objectionable remarks about anti-citizenship law protestors at Shaheen Bagh.
- 2012 gangrape convicts get one week from Delhi HC to exhaust all legal remedies: The court also dismissed the Centre’s plea, and clarified that all the convicts must be hanged together.
- Narendra Modi announces setting up of Ram temple trust: The organisation’s office was established in Delhi’s Greater Kailash locality. Home Minister Amit Shah said it would have one Dalit member.
- Anti-CAA resolution approved by Madhya Pradesh Cabinet: Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claims Citizenship Act is misunderstood, rules out Assembly resolution against law
- If Sunni Waqf Board accepts land for Ayodhya mosque, it will not be decision of all Muslims, says AIMPLB: A five-acre plot was granted to the Sunni organisation on Wednesday as relief for the ‘unlawful destruction’ of Babri Masjid in 1992.
- Poll body warns Arvind Kejriwal for promising to set up mohalla clinics at courts ahead of Delhi elections: The chief minister claimed he had made the remark at a private function that he did not attend in his official capacity.
- RBI given power to regulate cooperative banks as Centre approves changes to banking laws: Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the changes would help strengthen financial stability.
- ‘India should not suspend trade, we need understanding and support,’ says Chinese envoy amid coronavirus outbreak: Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong said China is a responsible country, and will protect the health of those living there.
- Complaint to EC says BJP’s campaign songs target minorities, promote hatred between communities: A group of filmmakers, advocates and an author asked the EC to direct the BJP to remove these videos and ensure the party does not release any more in future.
- ‘Are we still a democracy?’ asks Priyanka Gandhi as J&K leaders remain in detention after 6 months: Meanwhile, two Kashmiri politicians were moved from detention at MLA hostel to house arrest.