The big news: US President Donald Trump acquitted of impeachment charges, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: EC pulled up the police officer who linked Shaheen Bagh shooter to AAP, and the 2012 rape convicts have a week to exhaust all legal remedies.
A look at the headlines right now:
- US President Donald Trump acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial: The Senate voted 52-48 to acquit him on charges of abuse of power and 53-47 on obstruction of Congress.
- EC pulls up Delhi police officer who linked Shaheen Bagh gunman to AAP, removes him from poll duty: The panel also banned BJP MP Parvesh Verma from campaigning for 24 hours for calling Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’ and warned Arvind Kejriwal for promising to set up mohalla clinics at courts ahead of Delhi elections. A complaint to the EC said BJP’s campaign songs targeted minorities and promoted hatred between communities.
- 2012 gangrape convicts get one week from Delhi HC to exhaust all legal remedies: The court also dismissed the Centre’s plea, and clarified that all the convicts must be hanged together. Meanwhile, convict Akshay Thakur’s mercy petition was rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind.
- No plan to link Aadhaar with social media accounts, Centre tells Lok Sabha: The idea has been mooted several times to combat fake news and curb child pornography on the internet.
- Narendra Modi announces setting up of Ram temple trust: The organisation’s office was established in Delhi’s Greater Kailash locality. Home Minister Amit Shah said it would have one Dalit member. If Sunni Waqf Board accepts land for Ayodhya mosque, it will not be decision of all Muslims, said AIMPLB.
- Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy attacked again – this time in Supaul town: This is the second such incident in the last four days. The Communist Party of India leader has embarked on a statewide ‘yatra’ against the citizenship law.
- In China, baby tests positive for coronavirus 30 hours after birth: Doctors at the Wuhan Children’s Hospital said pregnant women infected with the virus might be able to pass it to their unborn children. Amid the outbreak, a Chinese envoy said ‘India should not suspend trade, we need understanding and support’.
- Anti-CAA resolution approved by Madhya Pradesh Cabinet: Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claimed the Citizenship Act was misunderstood and ruled out Assembly resolution against law.
- ‘Are we still a democracy?’ asks Priyanka Gandhi as J&K leaders remain in detention after 6 months: Meanwhile, two Kashmiri politicians were moved from detention at MLA hostel to house arrest.
- Air India cancels ticket of comedian Kunal Kamra’s namesake from Boston: The Kunal Kamra from US was initially stopped from boarding a Jaipur-Mumbai flight on February 3. The airline reissued his ticket after realising its mistake.