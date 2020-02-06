Top news: Arvind Kejriwal says AAP wants development but BJP wants division
The biggest stories of the day.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of letting the Shaheen Bagh blockade of a critical road continue for close to two months only for electoral gains. “Why are they not ending the protest – can a home minister as powerful as Amit Shah not get a road vacated?” Kejriwal asked. “They are trying to polarise the voters.”
A senior Delhi Police officer was taken off poll duty by the Election Commission on Wednesday, a day after he told reporters that a gunman who had fired shots in the city’s Shaheen Bagh locality on February 1 was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party.
Live updates
Ashok Lavasa’s family cleared by Haryana government in alleged stamp duty evasion case: Report
The Haryana government has given Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa and his family members a clean chit in a case of alleged stamp duty evasion, The Indian Express reported on Thursday. The case was referred to it by the Income Tax Department. Haryana is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The supplementary deed stated that Novel Lavasa sold the Gurugram property to Shakuntala Lavasa for Rs 1.73 crore and the same was not shown in the transfer deeds on December 27, 2018, and January 21,2019. “To rectify this ‘error and omission’ and to ‘avoid all disputes about the ownership’ of the property, stamp duty of Rs 10,42,200 was paid on September 16, 2019,” read the supplementary deed, which has been accessed by The Indian Express.
Delhi elections: The biggest gainers from Shaheen Bagh protest are BJP, says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of letting the Shaheen Bagh blockade of a critical road continue for close to two months only for electoral gains. “Why are they not ending the protest – can a home minister as powerful as Amit Shah not get a road vacated?” Kejriwal said in an interview with the Hindustan Times. “They are trying to polarise the voters.” Assembly elections for all 70 seats in Delhi will be held on February 8, and the results will be announced on February 11.
Shaheen Bagh has emerged as a centre of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and the proposed National Register of Citizens. Hundreds of women have been peacefully protesting at Shaheen Bagh since December 15, against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
No plan to link Aadhaar with social media accounts, Centre tells Lok Sabha
The Centre on Wednesday said there was no plan to link Aadhaar with social media accounts. The idea has been mooted several times to combat fake news and curb child pornography on the internet.
“There is no proposal with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to link social media profiles of users with their Aadhaar number(s),” Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written answer to Lok Sabha. Prasad added that the government was taking several steps to curb the “serious menace” of child pornography and rising “revenge porn”.
EC pulls up Delhi police officer who linked Shaheen Bagh gunman to AAP, removes him from poll duty
A senior Delhi Police officer was taken off poll duty by the Election Commission on Wednesday, a day after he told reporters that a gunman who had fired shots in the city’s Shaheen Bagh locality on February 1 was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo had told reporters that photographs recovered from Kapil Gujjar’s phone established that he had joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party a year ago along with his father.
Bihar: Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy attacked again – this time in Supaul town
Communist Party of India leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy was attacked in Bihar’s Supaul town on Wednesday, PTI reported. This is the second such incident in the last four days. Kumar’s convoy had been pelted with stones in Saran district on Saturday.
In Supaul, the former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader addressed a public meeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens as part of the “Jan-Gana-Man yatra”, which will conclude at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on February 29.
2012 Delhi gangrape case: Convict Akshay Thakur’s mercy petition rejected by President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday rejected the mercy petition of Akshay Thakur, one of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 gangrape-murder case, ANI reported.
Singh had filed the appeal on Saturday, hours after the president rejected the mercy plea of fellow convicts Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh. The fourth convict, Pawan Gupta, has not yet filed a petition for presidential pardon.