A 25-year-old driver has been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in the servants’ quarters of a foreign embassy in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area, PTI reported on Wednesday. The alleged incident took place on February 1 while the accused was taken into custody on Sunday.

“The suspect didn’t even expect that the girl would inform her parents or that anyone would approach the police,” a senior police officer told Hindustan Times. He was rounded up from his residence within the embassy premises, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal.

According to the police, both the girl and the accused lived on the embassy premises. The girl’s father works as a housekeeping staff at the embassy. The accused, who is a driver by profession, does not work at the embassy, but stays with his parents at the quarters there. His father is employed with the embassy.

The incident took place on Saturday morning when the accused was alone at home. “He noticed the girl playing outside her house,” said a police officer. “He lured her to his own house and raped her there.”

The officer said the girl’s mother suspected the assault after the minor returned home in an injured condition and complained of discomfort. “The girl’s mother is pregnant and she fell ill on getting to know of the crime,” said the police officer. “But she took the girl to a private clinic for treatment.”

The mother filed a complaint at Chanakyapuri police station on Sunday morning. “We got the child medically examined and treated at AIIMS trauma centre,” said the police. “The medical test confirmed rape.”

The accused has been sent to judicial custody, reported NDTV. DCP Singhal said that a case of rape has been registered at the Chanakyapuri police station. The accused has also been booked for several charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.