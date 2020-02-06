A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘Those in Opposition who were silent are now violent,’ Modi takes a dig at rivals over CAA protests: The prime minister made the remarks in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday evening. He had defended the citizenship law in the Lower House earlier in the day.
  2. Adityanath gets EC notice for claiming Arvind Kejriwal gives biryani to Shaheen Bagh protestors: The Election Commission has asked him to respond by 5 pm on Friday. Campaigning ended at 6 pm on Thursday.
  3. Actor Vijay questioned by I-T department, Rs 77 crore seized from his film financier: The Income Tax department said the amount of money concealed in this case is likely to be more than Rs 300 crore.
  4. Delhi Police asked government to set up temporary jail to detain anti-CAA protestors, say reports: However, police denied this, claiming no such letter was written and that the ‘news is devoid of facts’.
  5. RBI’s monetary policy committee pegs GDP forecast for 2020-’21 at 6%, keeps interest rates constant: This was the central bank’s sixth bi-monthly statement of the current financial year.
  6. China records highest one-day fatality with 73 more deaths in coronavirus outbreak, toll up to 563: Of the 73 deaths reported on Wednesday, 70 are from Hubei province. Tianjin, Heilongjiang and Guizhou provinces registered one death each.
  7. Peter Mukerjea gets bail in Sheena Bora murder case: The court observed that prima facie there was no evidence of his involvement in the crime.
  8. 10 new ministers, all defectors from Congress and JD(S), inducted into Karnataka Cabinet: One of the rebel leaders, Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli, was left out of the induction.
  9. Adani Group fined AUD 20,000 in Australia for providing false information about coal mine: Adani Group wrongly filed its annual returns in March 2018 with a graph declaring that it cleared no land on the controversial Carmichael mine site in 2017-’18.
  10. ‘Change of mindset’ needed before giving permanent commission to women in Army, says SC: The Centre claimed that different physical standards of men and women come in the way of offering such positions.