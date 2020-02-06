The big news: PM Modi attacks Opposition in Parliament over CAA and NPR, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Election Commission issued a notice to Adityanath for his biryani remarks, and income tax searches continued at actor Vijay’s properties.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Those in Opposition who were silent are now violent,’ Modi takes a dig at rivals over CAA protests: The prime minister made the remarks in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday evening. He had defended the citizenship law in the Lower House earlier in the day.
- Adityanath gets EC notice for claiming Arvind Kejriwal gives biryani to Shaheen Bagh protestors: The Election Commission has asked him to respond by 5 pm on Friday. Campaigning ended at 6 pm on Thursday.
- Actor Vijay questioned by I-T department, Rs 77 crore seized from his film financier: The Income Tax department said the amount of money concealed in this case is likely to be more than Rs 300 crore.
- Delhi Police asked government to set up temporary jail to detain anti-CAA protestors, say reports: However, police denied this, claiming no such letter was written and that the ‘news is devoid of facts’.
- RBI’s monetary policy committee pegs GDP forecast for 2020-’21 at 6%, keeps interest rates constant: This was the central bank’s sixth bi-monthly statement of the current financial year.
- China records highest one-day fatality with 73 more deaths in coronavirus outbreak, toll up to 563: Of the 73 deaths reported on Wednesday, 70 are from Hubei province. Tianjin, Heilongjiang and Guizhou provinces registered one death each.
- Peter Mukerjea gets bail in Sheena Bora murder case: The court observed that prima facie there was no evidence of his involvement in the crime.
- 10 new ministers, all defectors from Congress and JD(S), inducted into Karnataka Cabinet: One of the rebel leaders, Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli, was left out of the induction.
- Adani Group fined AUD 20,000 in Australia for providing false information about coal mine: Adani Group wrongly filed its annual returns in March 2018 with a graph declaring that it cleared no land on the controversial Carmichael mine site in 2017-’18.
- ‘Change of mindset’ needed before giving permanent commission to women in Army, says SC: The Centre claimed that different physical standards of men and women come in the way of offering such positions.