The big news: Detained J&K former CMs booked under Public Safety Act, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Chinese whistleblower doctor died of coronavirus infection, and PM Modi attacked the Opposition in Parliament over CAA and NPR.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Former J&K CMs Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and other leaders charged under Public Safety Act: National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar and Peoples Democratic Party leader Sartaj Madani were also detained under the PSA.
- Chinese doctor who blew the whistle on coronavirus outbreak dies of infection: Li Wenliang, a doctor in Wuhan, had posted a warning on a Chinese social media site in December. However, he was initially silenced by local authorities.
- ‘Those in Opposition who were silent are now violent,’ Modi takes a dig at rivals over CAA protests: The prime minister made the remarks in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday evening. He had defended the citizenship law in the Lower House earlier in the day.
- BJP leader arrested for allegedly provoking mob that killed a farmer in Madhya Pradesh: The police have arrested four people till now. Meanwhile, the government suspended five policemen for failing to intervene.
- Mumbai Uber driver takes passenger to police for talking about anti-CAA protests: Bappadittya Sarkar was interrogated at Santacruz police station for over two hours on Wednesday night.
- Shaheen Bagh shooting was carefully planned, gunman is misleading probe, Delhi Police tell court: The police sought three-day remand of Kapil Gujjar to ascertain if he was part of any ‘political conspiracy’.
- Four, including wife, arrested for allegedly conspiring Hindu outfit leader’s murder: Those held were Smriti Srivastava, who is Ranjeet Bachchan’s second wife, her friend Deependra Kumar, Sanjeet Gautam, a driver, and the shooter Jeetendra.
- Adityanath gets EC notice for claiming Arvind Kejriwal gives biryani to Shaheen Bagh protestors: The Election Commission has asked him to respond by 5 pm on Friday. Campaigning ended at 6 pm on Thursday.
- RBI’s monetary policy committee pegs GDP forecast for 2020-’21 at 6%, keeps interest rates constant: This was the central bank’s sixth bi-monthly statement of the current financial year.
- Actor Vijay questioned by I-T department, Rs 77 crore seized from his film financier: The Income Tax department said the amount of money concealed in this case is likely to be more than Rs 300 crore.