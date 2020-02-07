Top news: Public Safety Act invoked against Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah
Hindu outfit leader’s shooting: Four, including wife, arrested for allegedly conspiring the murder
Four people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering the leader of right-wing outfit Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow city, PTI reported, citing police officials. Ranjeet Bachchan was shot dead when he was out for a walk around 5.30 am on Sunday near the state’s legislature complex.
Former J&K CMs Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and other leaders charged under Public Safety Act
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who have been in preventive detention since August when the erstwhile state’s special status was scrapped, were charged under the Public Safety Act on Thursday. These leaders are in detention for six month now since the Centre amended Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 to abrogate the special status, and bifurcated it into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Mumbai Uber driver takes passenger to police for talking about anti-CAA protests
An Uber driver in Mumbai took a passenger to the police late on Wednesday night after he heard him talk about the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Bappadittya Sarkar, a 23-year-old poet from Jaipur, told Scroll.in that officials from the Santacruz West police station questioned him for over two hours before finally letting him go.
Madhya Pradesh lynching: BJP leader arrested for allegedly provoking mob that killed a farmer
The Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a Bharatiya Janata Party leader for allegedly provoking a mob that killed a farmer, and injured five others in Dhar district the day before, The Indian Express reported. The police have arrested three others, and are looking for the other accused, said Superintendent of Police AK Singh.
Shaheen Bagh shooting was carefully planned, gunman is misleading probe, Delhi Police tell court
The Delhi Police on Thursday told a court that the February 1 shooting in the city’s Shaheen Bagh locality was a “well-thought-out” incident, and added that the gunman needs to be interrogated to ascertain if he was part of any “political conspiracy”.