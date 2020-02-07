Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday called for the strictest punishment for a bureaucrat who earlier worked with him and was arrested on bribery charges on Thursday night. Gopal Krishna Madhav, the bureaucrat arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation, was earlier an officer on special duty to Sisodia, and is now a Goods and Services Tax inspector.

“I have come to know that the CBI arrested a GST inspector taking a bribe,” Sisodia tweeted. “This officer worked at my office as an OSD. The CBI must immediately give him the harshest punishment. I have myself got many such corrupt officials caught in the last five years.”

Madhav, a senior officer of the Delhi and Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services, was arrested in a late-night operation for allegedly receiving a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a GST-related matter, PTI reported. He was taken to the CBI headquarters for questioning.

Madhav was posted to Sisodia’s office after the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power in 2015. The party is seeking re-election in Assembly elections to be held on Saturday. Votes will be counted on Tuesday.

Sisodia told ANI that he had no problem with the timing of the arrest. “Whoever takes bribe should be caught immediately,” he said. “We have zero tolerance for corruption.”

मुझे पता चला है कि सीबीआई ने एक GST इन्स्पेक्टर को रिश्वत लेते हुए गिरफ़्तार किया है. यह अधिकारी मेरे ऑफ़िस में बतौर OSD भी तैनात था. सीबीआई को उसे तुरंत सख़्त से सख़्त सजा दिलानी चाहिए. ऐसे कई भ्रष्टाचारी अधिकारी मैंने ख़ुद पिछले 5 साल में पकड़वाए है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 7, 2020

BJP leader Amit Malviya dismissed Sisodia’s stance. He tweeted: “No OSD in a Deputy CM’s office can accept bribes without the knowledge of his political boss... There have been several allegations of corruption on [Chief Minister Arvind] Kejriwal and Sisodia in the past too... A party that was born out of an anti-corruption movement will die due to corruption. Irony!”