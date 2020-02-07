The Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear the Centre’s plea to separately execute the four death-row convicts in the 2012 gangrape-and-murder case on February 11, PTI reported.

A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi dismissed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s request to issue a notice to the convicts. Mehta argued that the “nation’s patience is being tested” and this would lead to further delay in the case.

Banumathi noted that one of the four convicts, Pawan Gupta, had not yet filed a curative petition or mercy plea till now, Bar and Bench reported. However, the court said a convict cannot be forced to exercise their legal remedies.

The bench, also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna, told Mehta that it will hear the plea next week and consider whether notice is required to be issued to the convicts.

Mehta told the court that time had come for an authoritative law to be laid down on this aspect.

The Delhi High Court had on Wednesday turned down a plea of the Union government and said the four would have to be hanged together since they were convicted for the same crime. The court also gave the four convicts one week’s time to resort to all legal remedies available to them.

The Centre and the Delhi government had challenged a lower court’s order staying the execution of the convicts, which was initially scheduled for 6 am on February 1. The convicts’ death warrants were first issued for January 22, and then postponed to February 1 because of the mercy pleas filed by two of them.

The four men were sentenced to death in September 2013 for raping and murdering a paramedical student on the night of December 16, 2012. The assault had sparked countrywide protests. The student died 13 days later at a Singapore hospital.

The death sentence was upheld by the Delhi High Court in March 2014, and by the Supreme Court in May 2017.