China’s anti-corruption body on Friday launched an investigation, a day after a doctor who had blown the whistle on the novel coronavirus outbreak in December died of the infection, AFP reported.

The death of Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan, has triggered a wave of public mourning and anger at the government over the worsening crisis. Till now, more than 31,160 people have got infected, and 636 people have died. “He died after unsuccessful efforts to save him,” the Wuhan government said in a statement on its website.

Li was one of eight medical professionals targeted by the police in December for speaking about the deadly virus. In a social media post, he warned that seven patients in his hospital had been diagnosed with an illness similar to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, and quarantined. SARS is a coronavirus that killed almost 800 people across the world in 2002 after emerging in China.

The local authorities, however, accused the doctor of “making false comments” that “severely disturbed the social order”. He was asked to sign a letter in which he promised to stop such “illegal behavior” immediately, and threatened with criminal charges if he refused to comply. The authorities apologised to him later after criticism from the country’s Supreme Court.

China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection on Friday said a team would visit Wuhan to “conduct a comprehensive investigation into issues involving Dr Li Wenliang reported by the masses”.

The doctor reportedly got infected last month after treating a woman with glaucoma who was carrying the novel coronavirus. He had told The New York Times that the situation would have been lot better had officials disclosed information about the epidemic earlier.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor on Friday suspended production in South Korea because of disruptions in its supply chain due to the epidemic. More than 25,000 workers are on forced leave and receiving partial wages.