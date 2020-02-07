A look at the top headlines right now:

  1. Arvind Kejriwal gets EC notice for video comparing rhetoric of other parties to AAP’s agenda: The poll panel said the video violated the Model Code of Conduct and sought a response by 5 pm on Saturday.   
  2. ‘Some talk of beating me with sticks, but blessings of India’s mothers save me’, says PM Modi in Assam: Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for “orchestrating ruckus” in Parliament in order to prevent discussion.
  3. Opposition criticises Centre’s PSA move in Jammu and Kashmir, says ‘testing patience’ of Kashmiris: Chief spokesperson of the Congress’ Jammu and Kashmir unit Ravinder Sharma said there was ‘no justification’ for imposition of the Act. 
  4. Court dismisses jail officials’ plea seeking fresh death warrants for convicts in 2012 gangrape case: Meanwhile, Centre’s plea to hang convicts separately will be heard in Supreme Court on February 11.   
  5. Kerala withdraws ‘state calamity’ alert against novel coronavirus alert: Meanwhile, a Chinese man was on Friday admitted to a hospital in Pune for possible exposure to the virus after he vomited on an Air India flight.
  6. BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy detained during pro-CAA rally in Kolkata: The Kolkata Police said the BJP leaders were detained and the rally stopped because no permission had been provided for it.   
  7. Vodafone Idea network down in Bengaluru, optical fibre cables suspected to be damaged: The company said it was a temporary problem and that teams had been deployed to ensure connectivity.   
  8. Six Maharashtra universities illegally increased staff wages, led to Rs 700-crore loss, claims state: The universities allegedly got approvals fraudulently, the state government told the Bombay High Court.   
  9. US President Donald Trump celebrates his acquittal in impeachment trial, says he ‘went through hell’: The president described members of the US Congress as ‘warriors’ for the way they handled the impeachment proceedings. 
  10. IRS officers get notices for not making Republic Day cards for soldiers, says report: The trainee offficers were asked to clarify their ‘utter indifference and lack of respect’ towards soldiers.   