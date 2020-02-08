The Mumbai Police on Friday filed a case against 300 unnamed persons – mostly women protestors – in Nagpada for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens since January 26, PTI reported. The first information report was registered on a complaint by Assistant Municipal Commissioner Alka Sasane of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, according to ANI.

The civic body said they were unable to carry out construction work on the Morland Road because of the demonstrations. Sasane claimed the roads are blocked illegally and protestors also obstructed traffic movement in the area.

The protestors have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) as well sections of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and Criminal Amendment Act.

Women across India are leading their own versions of “Shaheen Bagh” in solidarity with those protesting in Delhi where a large protest has been underway for more than 50 days. The protest in Nagpada, also referred to as “Mumbai Bagh”, has been underway since Republic Day led by local Muslim women against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens.

After the complaint was filed, the protestors announced that they were forming a committee to represent themselves before the authorities, The Hindu reported. “We are now working to form a committee on the lines of the one in Shaheen Bagh and it will be finalised in a day or two,” Feroze Mithiborewala from the Mumbai Bagh said.