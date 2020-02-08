A look at the headlines right now:

Low turnout for Delhi election till 1 pm; scuffle breaks out between AAP, Congress workers: Delhi saw one of the most communally divisive campaigns the capital has experienced in recent times. Amid coronavirus outbreak, several Indians quarantined on cruise ship in Japan, toll in China crosses 700: However, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said none of the Indians on board the vessel have tested positive so far. Karnataka child rights body says police violated norms by questioning Bidar schoolchildren: The KSCPR chairperson asked the officials to stop questioning children as they have created ‘an atmosphere of fear’. Priya Ramani’s accusations figment of her imagination, says MJ Akbar: Akbar told the court that the allegations caused him ‘great humiliation’ and ‘irreparably damaged his reputation’. In Mumbai, 300 anti-CAA protestors booked after BMC accuses them of obstructing road work: The protestors announced that they were forming a committee to represent themselves before the authorities. Donald Trump ousts two impeachment witnesses: The two who faced action are Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to EU, and Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a Ukraine expert on National Security Council. Rajya Sabha expunges word from Narendra Modi’s speech: Modi had accused the Opposition of spreading lies about the National Population Register. Anil Ambani tells UK court his ‘net worth is zero’, cannot pay back loans to Chinese banks: Judge David Waksman, however, ordered the Reliance Group chairperson to pay $100 million within six weeks as a deposit in the lawsuit. SC stays proceedings in Kathua rape-murder case before Juvenile Justice Board on appeal by state: The Jammu and Kashmir government claimed that the High Court had erroneously affirmed the order of a trial court holding the main accused to be a minor. Court dismisses jail officials’ plea seeking fresh death warrants for convicts in 2012 gangrape case: Meanwhile, Centre’s plea to hang convicts separately will be heard in Supreme Court on February 11.