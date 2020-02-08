A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Exit polls predict comfortable majority for AAP in Delhi elections, BJP expected to improve tally: The national capital saw a disappointing 57.06% turnout.
  2. At least two killed in explosion at religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district: A tractor carrying firecrackers and chemicals exploded near Daleke village.
  3. Mumbai BJP chief felicitates Uber driver who took passenger to police for talking about CAA protests: Mangal Prabhat Lodha gave the ‘Alert Citizen Award’ to Rohit Gaur.
  4. Karnataka BJP video warns Muslim voters to keep citizenship papers handy for NPR survey: This runs contrary to Narendra Modi government’s repeated assurances that people need not submit documents during the National Population Register exercise.
  5. Building collapses in Punjab’s Mohali district, several people feared trapped: The three-storey structure collapsed after an excavator working on an adjacent plot hit one of its walls.
  6. Several Indians quarantined on cruise ship in Japan due to coronavirus outbreak, toll in China crosses 700: However, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said none of the Indians on board the vessel have tested positive so far.
  7. Mehbooba Mufti’s PSA dossier alleges she was ‘collaborating with separatists’, says news report: The document also mentions the PDP chief’s tweets opposing the criminalisation of instant triple talaq, and remarks about the lynchings of Muslims across India.
  8. BJP councillor in Indore quits party in protest against citizenship law: Usman Patel accused the saffron party of practising the politics of hatred, and discriminating against Muslims.
  9. National Conference to approach Speaker after PM sources Omar Abdullah ‘quote’ from ‘Faking News’: National Conference leader Imran Dar said the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had not made the controversial comment attributed to him by Narendra Modi.
  10. Anil Ambani tells UK court his ‘net worth is zero’, cannot pay back loans to Chinese banks: Judge David Waksman, however, ordered the Reliance Group chairperson to pay $100 million within six weeks as a deposit in the lawsuit.