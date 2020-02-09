A Thai soldier gunned down at least 20 people in a shopping mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday, BBC reported on Sunday. Jakraphanth Thomma killed his commanding officer before stealing weapons from a military camp, and then continued the rampage at the shopping centre.

He is still suspected to be holed up inside the Terminal 21 mall. “He stole an army vehicle and drove into the town centre,” Police Lieutenant-Colonel Mongkol Kuptasiri said, according to AFP.

Security forces are at the complex and have rescued hundreds of people while searching for the soldier. However, it is not known how many people are still trapped at the mall.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Saturday night that 16 people died at the scene, while four others died in hospital. He said 31 people are injured, and 10 of them are in a critical condition. Charnvirakul has issued an appeal to people to donate blood at hospitals in the area.

Thomma’s motives for his actions are not yet known. The shopping mall remains sealed off for civilians. The security forces brought Thomma’s mother to the mall to try to persuade him to surrender, but this did not bear fruit.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is following developments and expressed condolences to the families of those killed, a spokesperson for the leader said.

Thomma initially posted updates of his actions on his social media. He wrote posts like “it is time to get excited” and “nobody can escape death” on his Facebook account before the social media giant took his profile down. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the community affected by this tragedy in Thailand,” Facebook said in an official statement. “There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this kind of atrocity, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack.”