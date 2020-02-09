A look at the headlines right now:

Final voter turnout in Delhi polls was 62.59%, says EC hours after AAP cried foul over delayed figures: This figure is significantly lower than the turnout during the 2015 elections, recorded at 67.13%. ‘States can’t be forced to give reservations in government job promotions,’ says Supreme Court: The court said such reservations were not a fundamental right.

Omar Abdullah’s ‘considerable influence’ over voters cited as a reason for PSA charges, say reports: The government dossier stated that Abdullah had tried to provoke people through Twitter against the revocation of J&K’s special status. Goa archbishop urges CAA’s repeal, says its use of religion is against India’s secular fabric: He described the new citizenship law, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens as ‘divisive and discriminatory’. Mobile internet cut off during daytime in J&K on Afzal Guru’s death anniversary: The services were suspended early on Sunday as authorities suspected that violence may occur after a bandh call by separatist groups.

Jammu and Kashmir Police summon two journalists for questioning for publishing JKLF statement: The journalists were Naseer Ahmad Ganie, who works for the Outlook magazine, and Haroon Nabi, who works for local news agency CNS. On first visit as Sri Lanka PM, Mahinda Rajapaksa says ‘others are friends, but India is a relation’: Rajapaksa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, and thanked him for the priority New Delhi gives to Colombo.

Coronavirus outbreak toll in China rises to 811, exceeds SARS deaths worldwide: The World Health Organization said the situation had been stabilising over the last four days but also cautioned against early predictions. PDP leader Naeem Akhtar detained under Public Safety Act: Akhtar became the fifth politician from Kashmir to be booked under the Act over the last week. Several detained after scuffle at Calcutta Book Fair, mob beats up police officer: The incident began when a group of youths shouted anti-CAA slogans at the fair after seeing BJP leader Rahul Sinha there.