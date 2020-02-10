Top news: No provision for anticipatory bail for accused of atrocities on SC/ST, rules Supreme Court
The biggest stories of the day.
Live updates
Sabarimala case: SC says questions of law can be referred to a larger bench even in review pleas
A nine-judge Supreme Court bench on Monday ruled that questions of law can be referred to a larger bench even in a review petition, Live Law reported. On February 6, the nine-judge bench had reserved its order on the preliminary question whether a reference is possible in a review petition. It said that it would pronounce its ruling on Monday, and examine the case on a daily basis from Wednesday.
Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of amendments to SC/ST Act
The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the constitutional validity of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018, that ruled out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
‘Is questioning government’s policies sedition?’ Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter rebuts PSA charges
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter on Sunday came up with a “point by point rebuttal” of the reasons cited by the authorities to invoke the Public Safety Act against her mother. Mufti, along with her party colleague Sartaj Madni, and National Conference leaders Omar Abdullah and Ali Muhammad Sagar, was charged under the Act on February 6. The law allows detention without a trial for three to six months.
Jharkhand: Mahatma Gandhi’s statue found damaged in Hazaribagh
An eight-foot tall statue of Mahatma Gandhi was found desecrated in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district on Sunday morning, reported PTI. “The statue at Kumhartoli locality has been damaged [on] the night of February 8,” said Hazaribagh Deputy Commissioner Bhuvanesh Pratap Singh. “A new statue will be erected there soon.”
There’s no recession as people are wearing coats instead of kurta and dhoti, claims BJP MP
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Virendra Singh Mast on Sunday claimed that there was no recession in the country as people were buying jackets and coats, ANI reported. “There have been discussions in Delhi and the world, about a recession,” Mast said at a rally in Ballia, his constituency in Uttar Pradesh. “If there was any recession, we would have come here wearing ‘kurta’ and ‘dhoti’, not coats and jackets. If there was a recession we wouldn’t have bought clothes, pants and pajamas.”
Delhi: Several women at all-women’s college allege sexual assault by drunken men at annual fest
Students from the all-women Gargi College in New Delhi have alleged that a group of men barged into the campus during the annual cultural fest last week and sexually assaulted them while the police looked on, NDTV reported on Sunday. During the college festival “Reverie”, around 6:30 pm on Thursday, many unruly, drunk men allegedly mobbed the entrances of the college in South Delhi and forced their way in.
Coronavirus: Toll rises to 908 in China as 97 more deaths reported
The toll in the novel coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 908 on Sunday, and 910 worldwide, The South China Morning Post reported on Monday. Ninety-seven new deaths were reported from China on Sunday. The number of infections reached 40,171. Of these, almost 6,500 are severe cases, the country’s National Health Commission said.
Kashmir: Civilian shot dead by suspected militants in Pulwama
A 55-year-old man was killed by suspected militants in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, PTI reported. The police identified the civilian as contractor Ghulam Nabi Mir. He was shot dead outside his house in Tral. Though he was immediately taken to the hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.