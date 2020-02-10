It was Bong Joon-ho all the way at the 92nd Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. The South Korean filmmaker won four of some of the most important awards of the evening for Parasite – Best Picture, Original Screenplay, International Feature and Directing. This is the first time a non-English production has won Best Picture. This is also the first time ever that a South Korean title has been nominated at the Academy Awards.

The history-making satire about economic inequality was nominated in six categories. Bong thought he had finished his victory run with the International Feature, but was called back on stage two more times. Speaking through a translator, the 50-year-old filmmaker doffed his hat to the other nominees in the directing category: “If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the Oscar trophy into five and share it with all of you.”

He added, “Now I’m ready to drink till morning.”

Leading the nominations was Todd Phillips’s Joker, with 11 nods, followed by 10 each for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Sam Mendes’s 1917, and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Joker got the only two awards it was expected to win – Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Original Music for Music for Hildur Gudnadottir. The Irishman, which was nominated in 10 categories, came a cropper.

Mendes’s 1917 won three awards, all in technical departments – cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing. Tarantino’s 1969-set film bagged Brad Pitt a Best Supporting Actor award and also won for Production Design.

Play 1917 (2019).

Greta Gerwig’s Little Women got the Academy Award for Costume Design. Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story earned Laura Dern the Oscar for Supporting Actress. Renee Zellweger was named Best Actress for Judy, and Taika Waititi picked up an Oscar for Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit.

A total of 8,469 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted this year. The ceremony kicked off with a performance by Janelle Monae that exhorted the audience (and viewers) to “come alive”.

Among the better speeches of the evening was by Laura Dern, who thanked her parents Bruce Dern and Diana Ladd, and Hildur Gudnadottir, who said after her win for Joker, “To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music bubbling within, please speak up.”

Bong stole the show with his wry humour and generosity. In many ways, he captured the internationalist spirit of this year’s awards. His victory will embolden filmmakers from Hollywood and around the world to erase the boundaries of language and scale what he called the “one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles”. Hollywood, meet the world.

Here is the complete list of winners.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Marriage Story

The winner: Parasite

Directing



Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Joker, Todd Phillips

1917, Sam Mendes

Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

The winner: Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho

Original Screenplay

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

The winner: Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes,Anthony McCarten

The winner: Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Actress in a Leading Role



Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

The winner: Renee Zellweger, Judy

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

The winner: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Play Jojo Rabbit (2019).

Original Score

Joker, Hildur Guonadottir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

The winner: Joker, Hildur Guonadottir

Original Song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4, music and lyric by Randy Newman

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman, music by Elton John, lyric by Bernie Taupin

I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough, music and lyric by Diane Warren

Into The Unknown¸ Frozen II, music and lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Stand Up, Harriet, music and lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

The winner: (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman, music by Elton John, lyric by Bernie Taupin

International Feature Film



Parasite (South Korea), directed by Bong Joon-ho

Pain and Glory (Spain), directed by Pedro Almodovar

Honeyland (Macedonia), directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov

Les Miserables (Frances), directed by Ladj Ly

Corpus Christi (Poland), directed by Jan Komasa

The winner: Parasite (South Korea), directed by Bong Joon-ho

Play Call Me Joker, Joker (2019).

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Florence Pugh, Little Women

The winner: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Actor in a Supporting Role



Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

The winner: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Parasite, Yang Jin-mo

Joker, Jeff Groth

The winner: Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

Cinematography



The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

1917, Roger Deakins

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Once upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

The winner: 1917, Roger Deakins

Play Ford V Ferrari (2019).

Makeup and hairstyling



Bombshell, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Joker, Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy, Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917, Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

The winner: Bombshell, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

The Irishman, Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

The Lion King, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman

1917, Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

The winner: 1917, Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari, Donald Sylvester

Joker, Alan Robert Murray

1917, Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Matthew Wood and David Acord

The winner: Ford v Ferrari, Donald Sylvester

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

Ford v Ferrari, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A Morrow

Joker, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Michael Minkler, Christian P Minkler and Mark Ulano

The winner: 1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Production Design

Parasite, production design Lee Ha Jun; set decoration Cho Won Woo

The Irishman, production design Bob Shaw, set decoration Regina Graves

1917, production design Dennis Gassner; set decoration Lee Sandales

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, production design Barbara Ling; set decoration Nancy Haigh

Jojo Rabbit, production design Ra Vincent, set decoration Nora Sopkova

The winner: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, production design Barbara Ling; set decoration Nancy Haigh

Play The production design of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

Costume Design

The Irishman, Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

The winner: Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Documentary Feature

American Factory, directed by Steven Bognar and Julie Reichert

The Cave, directed by Feras Fayyad

For Sama, directed by Waad Al-Kateab

Honeyland, directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov

The Edge of Democracy, directed by Petra Costa

The winner: American Factory, directed by Steven Bognar and Julie Reichert

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence, Yi Seung-jun

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl), directed by Caryl Dysinger

Walk Run Cha-Cha, directed by Laura Nix

St Louis Superman, directed by Sami Khan and Smriti Mundhra

Life Overtakes Me, directed by John Haptas, Kristine Samuelson

The winner: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl), directed by Caryl Dysinger

Play American Factory (2019).

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

The Neighbors’ Widow, Marshall Curry

Saria, Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A Sister, Delphine Girard

The winner: The Neighbors’ Window, Marshall Curry

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, directed by Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body, directed by Jeremy Clapin

Klaus, directed by Sergio Pablos, Carlos Martinez Lopez

Toy Story 4, directed by Josh Cooley

Missing Link, directed by Chris Butler

The winner: Toy Story 4, directed by Josh Cooley

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter), Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love, Matthew A Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Sister, Siqi Song

Memorable, Bruno Collet and Jean-Francois Le Corre

The winner: Hair Love, Matthew A Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Play Hair Love (2019).

