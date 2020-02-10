A 24-year-old teacher from Wardha district in Maharashtra, who was set on fire by a stalker, died on Monday morning at a hospital, the Hindustan Times reported.

“The patient was declared dead at 6.55 am today,” Orange City Hospital and Research Centre (Nagpur) Director Dr Anup Marar said, according to ANI. “The probable cause of death was septicemic shock. Her body has been handed over to police authorities for autopsy.” The doctor said the woman, Ankita Pisudde, had suffered around 40% burn injuries.

“Her health had been deteriorating and her blood pressure was also fluctuating,” a statement by the hospital said. “Her heart failed twice. The first time we could revive her, but not the second time.” The hospital added that the victim’s burn injuries were deep and due to infection, they also affected her organs. It said her lungs were affected as all three layers of her skin were burnt.

The incident took place near Hinganghat town when the woman was heading to her college around 7.30 am on February 3. The accused, Vicky Nagrale, 27, approached Pisudde on a motorbike, threw petrol on her and set her alight. Residents of the area took Pisudde to a local hospital, from where she was shifted to the Nagpur hospital, a police officer said.

“Nagrale is a married man and has a seven-month-old son,” Hinganghat Police Inspector Satyaveer Bhandivar said. “He works at a firm in Balharshah. He used to stalk the woman. He had even tried to commit suicide last year, though no complaint was lodged at that time.” Bhandivar said Pisudde and Nagrale had been friends, but she had broken off contact with him two years ago.

Several political parties had observed a strike in Hinganghat on February 4 to protest against the incident. Many residents also joined the protest. Schools and colleges as well as shops remained closed on that day.