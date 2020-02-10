The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government over the death of a four-month-old at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh – the epicentre of protests against the amended citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens, reported PTI. “Can a four-month-old child be taking part in such protests?” the Supreme Court asked.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, came down heavily on the lawyers representing the mothers of children sitting in protest at Shaheen Bagh. The court criticised the lawyers, who opposed their taking suo motu cognisance of the matter. The court took suo motu cognisance of the matter after national bravery award winner Zen Gunratan Sadavarte wrote to them. Sadavarte, 12, said minors should be barred from participating in any type of protest and agitation. She also sought an investigation into the infant’s death.

Four-month-old Mohammad Jahan was taken to the protest site at Shaheen Bagh by his parents almost every day. He reportedly died of severe cold and congestion on January 30.

The group of lawyers speaking for the Shaheen Bagh protesters contended that even climate activist Greta Thunberg was a child when she became a protestor. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on the other hand, said it was not correct that minors be taken to the protest site.

The court also pulled up two lawyers for saying that children who participated in the protests have been dubbed as “Pakistani” and “anti-nationals” in their schools. “We do not want people to use this platform to further create problems,” the bench said. “We are not considering either CAA or NRC. We are not considering the abuses like Pakistani hurled in schools.”

Hundreds of women have been protesting at Shaheen Bagh since December 15. The Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch in the Capital has been closed since December 15 after protestors began the sit-in.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had attempted to portray the Delhi elections as a referendum on the ongoing protests, particularly at Shaheen Bagh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, had hit out at the Shaheen Bagh protests. Modi had called the protests a “conspiracy”, where the real agenda is being obscured by using the tricolour and the Constitution as symbols. Union minister Anurag Thakur said on February 4 that the locality will be cleared if the saffron party was voted to power. The results of the Delhi Assembly elections will be declared on Tuesday.

