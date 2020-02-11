The counting of votes cast in the Delhi Assembly elections has been under way since 8 am today. The latest trends from the Election Commission show the Aam Aadmi Party ahead in 56 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party in 14. The Delhi Assembly has 70 seats, all of which voted on Saturday.

Here is how the major parties stand, as of 11 am:

Highlights so far:

11 am: AAP’s Raghav Chaddha is leading from Rajinder Nagar, Election Commission trends show.

10.55 am: Congress candidate Mukesh Sharma concedes defeat from Vikaspuri. “As I acknowledge my defeat, I thank all the voters and Congress workers of Vikaspuri constituency and hope that there will be all-round development of the area,” Sharma tweets.

10.50 am: “Everyone knew that Aam Aadmi Party will return to power for the third time,” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, according to ANI. “Congress’s defeat will not send a good message. The victory of AAP against the Bharatiya Janata Party and its communal agenda is significant.”

10.47 am: BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari tells party workers “not to be disheartened” yet, even as trends show AAP winning a clear majority.

10.44 am: AAP leader Sanjay Singh says the party will register a “massive win” in the Delhi Assembly elections, PTI reported. “We have been saying since the beginning that the upcoming polls will be fought on the basis of work done by us and it is too early,” he said. “You wait and watch, we will register a massive win.”