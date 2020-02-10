The Congress on Monday accused Social Justice Minister Thawarchand Gehlot of misleading the Parliament on the matter of reservations, reported ANI. The party’s leader KC Venugopal said the Congress will move a privilege motion against the Union minister.

The Supreme Court had on Friday said that reservations for promotions in government jobs were not a fundamental right and states cannot be forced to provide quotas. The court’s judgement led to furore in the Parliament on Monday.

Gehlot told the Lok Sabha that the Centre was not a party in the case, and that the top court’s order was associated with a 2012 decision of the previous Congress regime in Uttarakhand. The Congress said this claim was misleading.

Gehlot asserted that the Centre was “committed” and “dedicated” to provide reservations for those belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. The Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Centre was not asked to submit an affidavit in the matter, Gehlot said, adding that the matter was being discussed at the “highest level” and appropriate measures would be taken.

Following the minister’s reply, Congress MPs protested, shouted slogans, and walked out of the House.

The matter was raised during the Question Hour by Congress’ Leader in the Lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury along with a few other parliamentarians, including those from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Congress was “politicising the sensitive issue”.

