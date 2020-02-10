Hundreds of demonstrators, including students and alumni from Jamia Millia Islamia University, got into a scuffle with Delhi Police on Monday afternoon after they were stopped from marching to Parliament in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, NDTV reported. A number of students were injured, according to India Today, and some were detained.

More than 10 women students of the university were admitted to the Jamia Health Centre. The doctors at the centre told India Today said that some of the injuries were so severe that the students had to be shifted to another hospital. They added that more than 10 women students were hit on their private parts”. The doctors told the channel that the students had been hit by blunt objects, and some of them had suffered internal injuries after being hit on the chest with batons. They have been moved to Al Shifa Hospital in Okhla.

Earlier in the afternoon, the protestors shouted slogans such as “Kagaz nahin dikhayenge [We won’t show any documents]” and “Jab nahi dare hum goron se toh kyun dare hum auron se [When we did not fear the British, why should we fear others?]” as they started marching from the university, where the police had unleashed violence on December 15 during a similar protest against the citizenship law. Some residents of the Jamia area also participated in the protest organised under the banner of the Jamia Coordination Committee.

The police, however, stopped the demonstrators about 2 km from the institution and requested them to go back since they did not have the permission to march to Parliament. A scuffle broke out after some of the protestors insisted on carrying on with the rally, and attempted to jump over barricades, The Indian Express reported. The police pushed them back and detained some of them, according to NDTV. Though some accounts on social media – one was by activist and former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid – claimed that the police had unleashed “brutalities” on the demonstrators, an Indian Express reporter present at the scene denied that the students had been beaten with batons. An India Today reporter pointed out that while the police did not use batons on all the demonstrators, those “in the first line of protest” trying to jump over barricades “were hit with lathis”.

Delhi: Protest by Jamia Coordination Committee continues near Holy Family Hospital. They had called a protest march against CAA,NRC&NPR, from Jamia to Parliament, but were stopped by security forces near the Hospital in Okhla.Police is requesting them to return to Gate 7 of Jamia pic.twitter.com/zRwYR0bjCe — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020

Delhi Police unleashes brutalities on Jamia students once again. Your lathis will not be able to break our resolve to fight against CAA/NRC/NPR. #IndiaAgainstCAA_NPR_NRC pic.twitter.com/66tpHXgTiX — Umar Khalid (@UmarKhalidJNU) February 10, 2020

Hundreds of injured/unconscious Jamia students admitted to the Ansari Health Center & Holy Family Hospital.Many being taken to Al Shifa hospital now.Jamia students need help.Time to reach out to them.#JamiaProtests pic.twitter.com/y1T8vSOavM — Bushra Khanum بشریٰ خانم (@bushrakhanum86) February 10, 2020

Height of brutality unleashed by the Police in Jamia today....Even a physically handicapped student was not spared....No words!!!! #JamiaProtests #JamiaMilliaIslamia pic.twitter.com/AoJSSnigDD — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) February 10, 2020

This is in context of people alleging police lathicharge near Jamia, which is untrue. — Anya Shankar (@AnyaShankar) February 10, 2020

Nothing is more shameful for a government to beat it's own students. Today the students of Jamia University were lathicharged by the police for protesting peacefully. We condemn the violence inflicted on the students and also condemn the brutal mindset of Modi Govt. pic.twitter.com/JMQu6AfBjG — AlCC, Minority Department (@INCMinority) February 10, 2020

This latest police action against protestors came hours after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the death of an infant at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh – the epicentre of nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and the proposed National Register of Citizens – and issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government. Shaheen Bagh is about two kilometres from the university.

The Bharatiya Janata Party attempted to portray the Delhi elections held on Saturday as a referendum on the ongoing protests against the citizenship law, and the NRC. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at the Shaheen Bagh protests on the campaign trail, with the prime minister labelling the demonstrations a “conspiracy”. Union minister Anurag Thakur said on February 4 that the locality will be cleared if the saffron party was voted to power.