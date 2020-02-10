Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed and two injured in a gunfight with suspected Maoists in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday morning, PTI reported, quoting officials. A Maoist was also killed.

The gunfight began around 10.30 am inside a forest in Irapalli village when security forces were out on a counter-insurgency operation, a senior CRPF official told the news agency. The personnel belonged to the 204th Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, or CoBRA.

Four jawans were injured, of whom two succumbed to their injuries. A weapon was recovered from the Maoist who was killed, the official said.