The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday. All 70 constituencies voted on Saturday.

Security has been tightened across the national Capital to ensure peaceful counting of votes, ANI reported. The votes will be counted at 21 centres, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said. Traffic restrictions have been put in place in some parts of the city ahead of the counting of votes.

Most exit polls have predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party would comfortably sweep the elections to retain power in the national Capital. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have said that exit polls are not exact and sought to wait and watch.

The incumbent AAP faced the BJP as its main contender as the Congress remained a minor player in this year’s election. The ruling party relied on its chief and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as its primary campaigner while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the BJP’s campaign in the national Capital. The Congress did not seem to put up a strong fight during campaigns with its former President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi addressing only a handful of rallies. Neither the BJP nor the Congress put up a chief ministerial face.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Goel were seen offering prayers ahead of the results. The saffron party’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari expressed confidence in the results and said “it will be a good day” for his party. “We are coming to power in Delhi today,” he told ANI. “Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats.”

On Saturday, 62.59% of the electorate turned up to cast their votes. However, the final voter turnout became a point of contention raised by the ruling AAP as the Election Commission released the official figure over 24 hours after voting ended on Saturday. The highest voter turnout of 71.6% was recorded in Ballimaran constituency, and the lowest was in the Delhi cantonment area, where it was 45.4%. The poll body said the turnout was two percentage points higher than in the Lok Sabha elections.

Exit polls

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP may get 44 seats, predicted the Times Now-IPSOS survey, and its figures showed the BJP could improve its 2015 tally and win 26 constituencies. The ABP News-C Voter said the ruling party in Delhi may win 49 to 63 seats while the saffron party may get between five to 19 seats.

The Republic TV- Jan Ki Baat survey gave the ruling party 48 to 61 seats, and the BJP between nine and 21 constituencies. The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero poll’s forecast saw 54 seats for Kejriwal’s party, and 15 for the BJP. The India Today-Axis exit poll said that AAP would win between 59 to 68 seats, while the BJP would secure two to 11 constituencies.