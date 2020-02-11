Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday asked the government when former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who is a member of the Lok Sabha, would be released from detention, PTI reported. Yadav asked the question in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour.

“Our colleague Farooq Abdullah used to sit with me,” Yadav said. “When will he come to the House?”

However, Speaker Om Birla did not ask the government to reply to the Samajwadi Party patriarch’s question and moved on to the next item on the agenda.

The National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah was charged under the Public Safety Act on September 17. Under the PSA, a person may be detained without a trial for three to six months. Abdullah, along with former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been in detention for six months now since the Centre amended Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 to abrogate the region’s special status.

Omar Abdullah and Mufti were also charged under the stringent Public Safety Act last week.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha that India has discussed the matter of repatriation of Rohingya migrants with Bangladesh. “The issue of repatriation of the Rohingyas has been discussed with Bangladesh authorities at the highest level wherein both the countries have agreed on the need to expedite their safe, speedy and sustainable repatriation to their homes in Myanmar,” he said.

Rai also mentioned reports of some Rohingya migrants indulging in illegal activities.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till March 2 after the first part of the Budget Session came to an end. The House will next meet from March 2 to April 3 to discuss the passage of Union Budget.