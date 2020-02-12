The Delhi Police detained a 38-year-old man on Wednesday in connection with the shooting at MLA-elect Naresh Yadav’s convoy in the city’s Kishangarh area the night before, PTI reported. An AAP volunteer, identified as Ashok Mann, was killed in the incident. The incident occurred hours after the party swept the Delhi elections, winning 62 of the Capital’s 70 seats. Yadav was elected from Mehrauli.

Initial investigation by the police has revealed that three people were involved in the shooting, The Indian Express reported. The person detained had a personal enmity with Mann and the firing had nothing do with politics, the police added. The police are looking for the other two accused.

“The accused and the deceased had an old personal dispute,” said an unidentified police official. “The accused’s nephew had received bullet injuries in 2019 after he was shot at. The accused suspected the deceased to be behind the 2019 incident. He had also threatened the deceased 15 days back.”

Shots fired at AAP MLA@MLA_NareshYadav

and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from temple.



At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

The Mehrauli legislator was on his way home after visiting a temple when the shots were fired at his car. While Mann died, another volunteer, identified as Harinder, was injured, The Print reported.

Additional DCP (South West) Ingit Pratap Singh told The Indian Express that the shooter, who was on foot, came from the “Kishangarh side” and fled after the attack.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said “the law and order situation in the city is terrifying” after the attack.

Yadav won the election by around 9,000 votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kusum Khatri.