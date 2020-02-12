United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was looking forward to his visit to India later this month, PTI reported. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad on February 24 and February 25.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said: “He is a friend of mine. He’s a great gentleman.” Trump said he spoke to the Indian prime minister over the weekend, when Modi told him that millions of people will welcome him at the airport in Ahmedabad.

But, Trump joked that he may not feel so good with the huge number of people. “When we have 50,000 people, I’m not going to feel so good,” he said. “We’ll have five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium. And you know it is the largest stadium in the world. [They are] building it now. It’s almost complete and it’s the largest in the world.”

Trump and Modi will hold a “Kem chho Trump”, or Howdy! Trump, event in Ahmedabad on February 24. About 1.25 lakh people are expected to attend the event at the new Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, according to The Hindu.

When asked about a potential trade deal with India, Trump said it will happen “if we can make the right deal”.

“The trip will further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership & highlight the strong & enduring bonds between the American & Indian people,” the White House had said in a tweet while announcing the visit. Hours before the announcement, the United States had said that it had approved the possible sale of an Integrated Air Defense Weapon System to India at an estimated cost of $1.87 billion (approximately Rs 1,300 crore).