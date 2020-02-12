A look at the headlines right now:

AAP MLA Naresh Yadav shot at, one volunteer dead, hours after party’s massive win in Delhi: The Mehrauli legislator was on his way home from the temple when unidentified people shot at his car. 2012 Delhi gangrape victim’s parents move court for fresh death warrants, hearing today: Vinay Sharma, one of the four convicts, approached the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the president. CBI clears former special director Rakesh Asthana of all bribery charges: Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar and Research and Analysis Wing chief Samant Goel were also cleared. Narendra Modi is a ‘friend, great gentleman’, looking forward to India trip, says Donald Trump: The visit on February 24 and 25 is expected to show off the bonhomie between the Indian prime minister and the American president. Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Kalikho Pul’s son found dead at his UK apartment: The Pul family is trying to get in touch with the Indian High Commission in the UK so that Shubanso Pul’s body can be brought back home. Nirmala Sitharaman claims economy is not in trouble, says ‘green shoots’ are visible: The finance minister said foreign inflows, industrial performance, performance of the stock markets, and tax collections under the GST system had improved. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra resigns after election wipeout: The BJP chief in the national Capital, Manoj Tiwari, said his future role in the party was its internal matter. TISS student accused of sedition for pro-Sharjeel Imam slogans granted anticipatory bail: The Bombay High Court asked the police why it did not follow established guidelines before booking Kris Chudawala for sedition. In Parliament, Mulayam Singh Yadav asks, ‘When will Farooq Abdullah come to Lok Sabha?’: However, Speaker Om Birla did not ask the government to respond to the Samajwadi Party patriarch’s question. In Muzaffarpur shelter home case, Brajesh Thakur sentenced to life in prison: Thakur had been convicted for aggravated sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Eighteen others were also convicted.