Political parties must upload details of criminal cases against candidates, says Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Thursday said that political parties must upload details of criminal cases against candidates on their websites, newspaper and social media platforms, reported Live Law. The court flagged an “alarming rise in the criminalisation of politics” in the last four Lok Sabha elections.
The court also said that a party must clarify the reasons for fielding a particular candidate. It added that nominees must be selected on the basis of merit. “The reason to select candidates should be based on merit and not winnability,” the court said, according to NDTV.
The court said political parties will be liable for contempt if they fail to comply with the order. It asked the Election Commission to file contempt petition in Supreme Court if political parties do not follow the order.
J&K: Mobile internet services suspended after rumours about Hurriyat leader’s health, say officials
Mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir once again on Thursday, PTI reported. Officials said the step was taken to prevent the spread of rumours about the health of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
Authorities have also beefed up security at “vulnerable places” across Kashmir, said the officials.
Muzaffarnagar CAA protests: 53 suspected protestors asked to pay Rs 23 lakh in damages
The administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district has asked 53 persons to pay Rs 23 lakh collectively as compensation for damage to public property during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 20, The Indian Express reported. They had been issued notices after the protests turned violent.
As many as 295 people in the districts of Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal, Rampur, Bijnor and Bulandshahr had reportedly received notices in connection with property damage worth at least Rs 1.9 crore in December. Muzaffarnagar is the first to start the process to recover the damages.
‘Kejriwal sympathises with terrorists, questions Army,’ says newly-elected BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma
Bharatiya Janata Party’s newly-elected legislator Om Prakash Sharma on Wednesday called Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist sympathiser, ANI reported. Sharma reiterated what several saffron party leaders had claimed before the Delhi Assembly elections.
“Arvind Kejriwal is a corrupt man,” Sharma told the news agency after a meeting with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. “He sympathises with terrorists, plays the role of the Pakistan Army’s spokesman, raises questions on the Indian Army and supports the ‘tukde-tukde gang’. Indeed, terrorist is the appropriate term for him.”
Delhi: Ten arrested for allegedly molesting students at Gargi College fest
Ten youths were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly molesting students at an all-women college of the Delhi University last week, the Hindustan Times reported. Those arrested are students in private and government colleges in the National Capital Region, the police said.
On February 6, during the annual cultural festival “Reverie” at Gargi College, hundreds of unruly, drunk men allegedly mobbed the entrances of the college and forced their way in. Students alleged that the group sexually assaulted them while the police looked on.
Uttar Pradesh: At least 12 killed as bus collides with truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway
At least 12 people were killed and eight seriously injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Wednesday night, PTI reported. The incident took place in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh.
The bus, which was headed from Delhi to Motihari in Bihar, hit the truck from behind, police official Rajesh Kumar told PTI. The injured were taken to a hospital in Saifai in Etawah, he said. The number of deaths was confirmed by District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh.
No one asked why it took India 70 years to become $3 trillion economy, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said it took India 70 years to become a $3 trillion economy and wondered why no one had asked any questions about why it took so long, the Bharatiya Janata Party tweeted.
“Making Indian economy worth $5 trillion is not easy but is still achievable,” he said while speaking at the Times Now Summit in Delhi. “Today, India’s economy is worth $3 trillion...Did you ever hear that in the country a target was set to reach $3 trillion economy? Never. We reached [the target] of $3 trillion in 70 years.”
Pulwama attack: NIA files supplementary chargesheet against four Jaish aides of alleged mastermind
The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against four operatives of militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad for allegedly plotting terror attacks across India, PTI reported. One of the accused, Sajjad Ahmad Khan, was also a close aide of 2019 Pulwama terror attack mastermind Mudassir Khan, who was killed last year in March.
The other accused charged by the agency were identified as Bilal Ahmad Mir, Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat and Mehraj-ud-Din Chopan. All of them are residents of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.
Goa: Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies at 59
Fashion designer and activist Wendell Rodricks died at his residence in Colvale village in Goa on Wednesday at the age of 59, PTI reported.
Rodricks was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014. He was also associated with causes such as LGBT rights and the environment.