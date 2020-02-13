At least three lawyers were injured in a blast at a Lucknow court on Thursday afternoon, reported PTI. Three live crude bombs were recovered from the spot.

The explosion took place at the Lucknow collectorate in Hazratganj, near the district magistrate’s office. The collectorate is located near the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, reported NDTV.

The police said the incident was a result of rivalry between two lawyer groups. “We received an information of explosion in the complex,” said Additional DCP, West, Lucknow, Vikas Chandra Tripathi. “We are combing the area. We have just begun the probe so won’t be able to say anything.”

Lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi, the joint secretary of the Lucknow Bar Association, claimed that he was the target of the attack. He, however, escaped with minor injuries. He blamed another lawyer – Jitu Yadav – for the incident. The blast may be related to the election of Avadh Bar Association, according to Bar and Bench. The elections concluded on February 11 and results were announced on Thursday.

Bar Council of India Chairperson Manan Mishra condemned the incident, ANI reported. “The culprits should be arrested soon,” he said. “It’s because of such incidents that the Bar Council of India has made a demand for enactment of the Advocates Protection Act.”