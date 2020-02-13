Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said provocative comments by Bharatiya Janata Party during the Delhi poll campaign may have cost it the elections, PTI reported. “Statements like ‘goli maro’ and ‘Indo-Pak match’ should not have been made,” Shah said at the Times Now Summit in Delhi.

Shah said the BJP had distanced itself from the comments by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who had referred to the elections as an “India vs Pakistan” match, and Union minister Anurag Thakur, who had exhorted a crowd at a rally to shout “shoot the traitors”. The Election Commission barred both Thakur and Verma from campaigning for different periods of time for making the remarks.

On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party secured landslide victory in the elections, winning 62 of the 70 Assembly seats. The BJP managed to win only eight seats, but was able to increase its vote share from 32% to 38.51%. The Congress drew a blank.

The home minister said his assessment of the elections was wrong. He emphasised that the result was not a mandate on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. Protests against the law and the citizens’ register have been going on across India for the past two months.