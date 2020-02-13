The big news: Shah says BJP may have lost Delhi due to incendiary remarks, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A coronavirus patient was discharged from a hospital in Kerala, and a case was filed against former NRC official after data disappeared.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP may have lost Delhi polls due to remarks such as ‘goli maaro’, says Amit Shah: The home minister said party leaders should not have made provocative comments in the run-up to the elections in the national Capital.
- One coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan: Kolkata airport dismissed reports claiming it had detected two positive cases of infection.
- Case filed against former official after NRC data disappears: Simultaneously, a complaint was also filed against former NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela for allegedly tampering with records.
- Anti-CAA protests in Bengaluru curtailed illegally on December 18, says Karnataka High Court: The court observed that the order does not stand the test of judicial scrutiny, and ruled that petitions challenging it can be taken up for preliminary hearing.
- Polls for vacant panchayat seats in J&K to be held in March, Ladakh excluded: The eight phases of polling will be held on March 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20.
- Hearing on execution dates of 2012 gangrape convicts adjourned till February 17 by sessions court: Meanwhile, Supreme Court reserved order on convict Vinay Sharma’s plea against rejection of mercy plea.
- ‘Actions in J&K have severe consequences’, say four US senators, seek review of human rights situation: The senators, two from the Democratic Party and two from the Republican Party, wrote the letter ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India.
- Give details of criminal cases against candidates on website, social media, SC tells parties: The court said that a party must clarify the reasons for fielding a particular candidate, adding that nominees must be selected on the basis of merit.
- Bookie Sanjeev Chawla, accused in 2000 cricket match-fixing scandal, extradited to Delhi from UK: A court in Delhi sent the bookmaker to 12-day police custody.
- Civic body builds wall to mask a slum area in Ahmedabad on Modi-Trump roadshow route, says report: The structure will come up along the road connecting the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Indira Bridge.