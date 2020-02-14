A look at the headlines right now:

  1. BJP may have lost Delhi polls due to remarks such as ‘goli maaro’, says Amit Shah: The home minister said party leaders should not have made provocative comments in the run-up to the elections in the national Capital.
  2. India needs more ambitious structural, financial sector reforms urgently, says IMF: Monetary fund’s spokesperson Gerry Rice said the economic environment in the country was weaker than what they had forecast earlier.
  3. Environmentalist RK Pachauri dies at 79: The former TERI chief was the chairperson of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change when it won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.  
  4. Case filed against former official after NRC data disappears: Simultaneously, a complaint was also filed against former NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela for allegedly tampering with records.
  5. Anti-CAA protests in Bengaluru curtailed illegally on December 18, says Karnataka High Court: The court observed that the order does not stand the test of judicial scrutiny, and ruled that petitions challenging it can be taken up for preliminary hearing.
  6. One coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan: Kolkata airport dismissed reports claiming it had detected two positive cases of infection.
  7. Congress’s loss in Delhi an ‘unmitigated disaster like coronavirus’, says Jairam Ramesh: The former minister claimed the BJP had used the anti-Citizenship Act protests at Shaheen Bagh to polarise voters.  
  8. Hearing on execution dates of 2012 gangrape convicts adjourned till February 17 by sessions court: Meanwhile, Supreme Court reserved order on convict Vinay Sharma’s plea against rejection of mercy plea.
  9. Give details of criminal cases against candidates on website, social media, SC tells parties: The court said that a party must clarify the reasons for fielding a particular candidate, adding that nominees must be selected on the basis of merit.
  10. Bureaucrat Rajiv Bansal appointed Air India chief: He succeeds Ashwani Lohani.