A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Telecom firms told to pay Rs 1.47 lakh crore dues by midnight, hours after SC pulls up government: Vodafone is facing potential collapse after the top court issued contempt notices to the companies for not paying the money till now.
  2. Third Indian on cruise ship in Japan tests positive for coronavirus; all are doing well, says embassy: They have been taken to ‘hospitals for further treatment and quarantine’.
  3. Parent and teacher granted bail in Bidar sedition case after two weeks in jail over anti-CAA play: They were arrested on January 30, more than a week after the students of a Urdu school in the Karnataka city performed the play criticising the citizenship law.
  4. India must swiftly lift remaining curbs in J&K, says EU after envoys’ visit to Jammu and Srinagar: Diplomats from Germany, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, New Zealand, Mexico, Afghanistan, Austria, Uzbekistan, and the EU, visited the Union Territory this week. 
  5. Wholesale inflation rose to 3.1% in January as food articles continued to become dearer: Primary goods as a category became dearer by 10.01%, compared to January 2019.
  6. SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gangrape convict Vinay Sharma’s petition against rejection of mercy plea: The top court said the petition was devoid of any merit.
  7. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal invites Narendra Modi to Sunday’s swearing-in ceremony: Earlier this week, AAP leader Gopal Rai had said no political leader or chief ministers of other states would attend the event at Ramlila Maidan.
  8. SC issues notice to J&K administration on plea by Omar Abdullah’s sister against his detention: The court said it will hear Sarah Abdullah Pilot’s plea again on March 2, and did not heed her lawyer’s submissions asking for an earlier date.
  9. Rahul Gandhi poses three questions about Pulwama attack, BJP calls him ‘known sympathiser of LeT, JeM’: On the first anniversary of the terror attack, the Congress leader asked who had benefited the most from it.
  10. Allahabad High Court stays notice to recover damages from anti-CAA protestor: The petitioner’s counsel argued that recovery notices cannot be issued by the additional district magistrate as per the Supreme Court’s order.